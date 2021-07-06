TORONTO — Diplomat Mary Simon, a longtime advocate for Inuit rights, will be Canada’s next governor general, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday. Simon, an Inuk leader and former Canadian ambassador, is the first Indigenous person appointed to serve as the representative of Queen Elizabeth II in Canada.

“Today, after 154 years, our country takes a historic step,” Trudeau said at a news conference at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec. “I cannot think of a better person to meet the moment.”

Simon replaces Julie Payette, a former chief astronaut of the Canadian Space Agency, who resigned in January amid allegations of workplace harassment and bullying. An external review found she had presided over a “toxic” workplace marked by “yelling, screaming, aggressive conduct, demeaning comments and public humiliations.”

Canada’s governor general is appointed by the queen on the recommendation of the prime minister.

