“Today, after 154 years, our country takes a historic step,” Trudeau said at a news conference at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec. “I cannot think of a better person to meet the moment.”
Simon replaces Julie Payette, a former chief astronaut of the Canadian Space Agency, who resigned in January amid allegations of workplace harassment and bullying. An external review found she had presided over a “toxic” workplace marked by “yelling, screaming, aggressive conduct, demeaning comments and public humiliations.”
Canada’s governor general is appointed by the queen on the recommendation of the prime minister.
Read more: