“We believe the strongest clue from new, credible, and peer-reviewed evidence in the scientific literature is that the virus evolved in nature, while suggestions of a laboratory-leak source of the pandemic remain without scientifically validated evidence that directly supports it in peer-reviewed scientific journals,” the authors wrote Monday.
“Allegations and conjecture are of no help,” they continued. “New viruses can emerge anywhere … It is time to turn down the heat of the rhetoric and turn up the light of scientific inquiry.”
Here are some significant developments:
The letter was signed by two dozen biologists, ecologists, epidemiologists, physicians, public health experts and veterinarians. It comes as Western nations led by the United States have ramped up calls for further inquiry into the origins of the virus, including the possibility that it escaped from a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first cases were reported in December 2019.
In late May, President Biden ordered the U.S. intelligence community to redouble their efforts investigating how the pandemic began — and to report back in 90 days.
The researchers said in The Lancet that they support “scientifically rigorous investigations” and welcome recent calls by the Group of Seven leaders of industrialized nations for a “timely, transparent, expert-led” study that would follow the joint investigation by teams of international and Chinese government scientists earlier this year.
That inquiry, which was convened by the World Health Organization, concluded that a lab leak was unlikely. The United States and other outside observers, however, expressed concern about the way the investigation was carried out and called for more transparency from China.
Katerina Ang in Singapore contributed reporting
