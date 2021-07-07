What you need to know about the war in Afghanistan

Latest: The U.S. military has vacated its most important airfield in Afghanistan, Bagram air base, a strategic and emotional milestone in a 20-year U.S. war that the Pentagon is preparing to end. But plans to complete the withdrawal appear to be slowing.

Thousands of Afghans have taken up arms and joined militias to beat back the Taliban, which has launched an aggressive offensive in Afghanistan’s north and other rural areas.

The uptick in violence prompted the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan to warn that the country could slide into a chaotic, multi-faction civil war and face “very hard times.”

