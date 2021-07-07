Israel’s Health Ministry this week announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — one of the world’s most effective shots — was offering only 64 percent protection against infection and symptomatic illness caused by the delta variant.
The vaccine was still highly effective at preventing severe illness and death, the ministry said.
Here are some significant developments:
Israel has fully inoculated about 60 percent of its population, the vast majority of whom received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Some health experts criticized the Israeli study, however, and said that a number of factors — from testing to an individual’s risk profile — could have contributed to the result.
But if true, such a substantial drop in the vaccine’s protection level could have serious implications for countries betting almost entirely on mass immunization campaigns — as well as poorer nations that have barely started their own vaccine drives.
In Britain, where the variant now accounts for at least 95 percent of new infections, government officials have admitted that cases will soar after covid-related restrictions are lifted, despite the fact that more than 50 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.
Officials maintain that high vaccination rates will keep hospitalizations and deaths low. In May, researchers affiliated with Public Health England found that two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were 88 percent effective against symptomatic illness caused by delta.
“We will soon be able to take a risk-based approach that recognises the huge benefits that the vaccines provide both to people who get the jab and their loved ones too,” British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said Tuesday.
His opposition counterpart, Jonathan Ashworth, however, expressed fear that the vaccine wall the government was relying on to protect the country was “only half built.”
Katerina Ang in Singapore contributed reporting.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker