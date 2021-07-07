Moïse took office in 2017 after a challenging 14 month election process, marred by violence and allegations of fraud. A first time candidate, Moïse was known on the campaign trail as “Banana Man” his past work as a successful banana exporter and entrepreneur. He was born in Trou-du-Nord to a merchant and a seamstress. He graduated with a political science degree from the Université Quisqueya, married his classmate Martine Moïse, and left the capital to work on developing rural areas. He ran for president as the candidate for the center-right Haitian Tet Kale Party.