The Palestinian Authority is an entity that emerged in 1994 in the wake of the Oslo I Accord. It was only intended to be a transitional, technocratic apparatus that would help usher in a future independent Palestinian state. But the peace process with Israel has collapsed. Abbas’s Fatah party is at odds with the Islamist group Hamas, which holds sway in the Gaza Strip. Their lack of unity has coincided with the steady lurch to the right of Israeli politics, where numerous elected lawmakers openly reject the idea of Israel even permitting a “two-state” solution and instead push for further annexation of Palestinian lands.