The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned nations against reopening prematurely as global deaths from the coronavirus topped 4 million and the more virulent delta variant was spotted in more than 100 countries, including those with high vaccination rates.

“The world is at a perilous point in this pandemic. We have just passed the tragic milestone of 4 million recorded covid-19 deaths, which likely underestimates the overall toll,” WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing.

He said that more contagious variants such as delta are “currently winning the race against vaccines” as most of the world’s population has not yet been immunized.

“Some countries with high vaccination coverage are … relaxing as though the pandemic is already over,” he said. “However … far too many countries in every region of the world are seeing sharp spikes in cases and hospitalization.”

Here are some significant developments:

  • Japan is expected to announce a state of emergency in Tokyo that would tighten coronavirus restrictions for the duration of the Olympic Games and decide whether to allow local spectators to attend the events.
  • Health authorities in Australia’s New South Wales on Thursday reported the state’s largest daily increase in local coronavirus cases this year. The delta variant has driven a surge of cases in the state capital, Sydney, which remains under lockdown until July 16.
  • The highly contagious delta variant first identified in India is now dominant in the United States, according to new estimates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the two weeks ending July 3, more than 51 percent of new cases were linked to the variant, the agency said.
  • England’s coronavirus infections have quadrupled since early June, according to a new study by Imperial College London, as the delta coronavirus variant gains ground among mostly unvaccinated populations. Despite the surge, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to lift nearly all covid-related restrictions later this month.

In England, the government plans to fully lift coronavirus restrictions later this month, even as the delta variant drives a new surge in cases. The health secretary earlier this week said that new daily cases could reach 100,000 this summer in the weeks following what officials have described as “big bang” reopening.

The warnings from the World Health Organization come as the pandemic’s official global death toll surpassed 4 million Wednesday, according to the agency and data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. At least 605,000 of those deaths were recorded in the United States.

But in recent months, less developed nations such as Brazil and India have contributed to a growing share of coronavirus deaths, as outbreaks in both countries ran rampant through unvaccinated populations. Covid-19 has killed approximately 530,000 people in Brazil and in India, at least 404,000 fatalities have been blamed on the virus — a figure experts say is probably a vast undercount.

