He said that more contagious variants such as delta are “currently winning the race against vaccines” as most of the world’s population has not yet been immunized.
“Some countries with high vaccination coverage are … relaxing as though the pandemic is already over,” he said. “However … far too many countries in every region of the world are seeing sharp spikes in cases and hospitalization.”
Here are some significant developments:
In England, the government plans to fully lift coronavirus restrictions later this month, even as the delta variant drives a new surge in cases. The health secretary earlier this week said that new daily cases could reach 100,000 this summer in the weeks following what officials have described as “big bang” reopening.
The warnings from the World Health Organization come as the pandemic’s official global death toll surpassed 4 million Wednesday, according to the agency and data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. At least 605,000 of those deaths were recorded in the United States.
But in recent months, less developed nations such as Brazil and India have contributed to a growing share of coronavirus deaths, as outbreaks in both countries ran rampant through unvaccinated populations. Covid-19 has killed approximately 530,000 people in Brazil and in India, at least 404,000 fatalities have been blamed on the virus — a figure experts say is probably a vast undercount.
