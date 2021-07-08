Haiti is one of a small number of countries in the world that has yet to rollout a coronavirus vaccination campaign — and the only country in the Americas. The country was among the 92 low- and middle-income countries offered doses through the Covax Facility, a WHO-linked effort to distribute doses. While other countries have moved forward, albeit with limited supply, Haiti has yet to receive any of the nearly 760,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine allocated through the facility, a spokesperson for Covax confirmed.