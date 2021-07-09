Couzens pleaded guilty via video link from Belmarsh high security jail. Sitting with his head bowed, he replied “guilty ma’am,” when asked how he pleaded to the murder charge. Five members of Everard’s family and the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick were present for the hearing at London’s Old Bailey Court.
The police chief said that she personally apologized to Everard’s family, adding that the force was “sickened, angered and devastated by this man’s crimes. They are dreadful, and everyone in policing feels betrayed," Reuters reported.
Couzens had not previously met or known Everard, even indirectly, prosecutor Tom Little told the court. “They were total strangers to each other,” he said.
Judge Adrian Fulford said that Couzens had previously given an entirely false account of the night, creating an elaborate story involving an eastern European gang.
In the wake of the slaying, police drew criticism for heavy-handed tactics in breaking up a vigil held in Everard’s memory, amid coronavirus-related restrictions on gathering.