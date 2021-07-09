The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating allegations that the police failed to investigate indecent exposure allegations from 2015. The watchdog organization said it was investigating five misconduct investigations and has served notices on 12 officers under investigation. Couzens was accused of exposing himself at a fast-food restaurant three days before abducting Everard.
Couzens pleaded guilty to her murder via videoconference from the Belmarsh high-security jail. Sitting with his head bowed, he replied “Guilty, ma’am,” when asked how he pleaded to the murder charge. Five members of Everard’s family and the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick were present for the hearing at London’s Old Bailey Court.
The police chief said that she personally apologized to Everard’s family, adding that the force was “sickened, angered and devastated by this man’s crimes. They are dreadful, and everyone in policing feels betrayed,” Reuters reported.
Couzens joined the Metropolitan Police force in 2018.
Britons came together in grief, protesting and demanding better protection for women earlier this year. Some chanted at officers, “Arrest your own.”
At a March vigil held in tribute of Everard, police used force to break up a group of mourners. Photo and video of the police’s handling of the protesters made rounds online, drawing wide condemnation by Britons.A major mid-June report found that the British criminal justice system has “failed” rape victims. In the report, the government promised to overhaul their system to better protect victims, including the setting of a goal to increase the number of cases going through courts.
Couzens had not previously met or known Everard, even indirectly, prosecutor Tom Little told the court. “They were total strangers to each other,” he said.
Judge Adrian Fulford said that Couzens had previously given an entirely false account of the night, creating an elaborate story involving an Eastern European gang.
In the wake of the slaying, police drew criticism for heavy-handed tactics in breaking up a vigil held in Everard’s memory, amid coronavirus-related restrictions on gathering.
Couzens will be sentenced in September.