At a March vigil held in tribute of Everard, police used force to break up a group of mourners. Photo and video of the police’s handling of the protesters made rounds online, drawing wide condemnation by Britons.A major mid-June report found that the British criminal justice system has “failed” rape victims. In the report, the government promised to overhaul their system to better protect victims, including the setting of a goal to increase the number of cases going through courts.