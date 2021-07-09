South Korea was one of the first East Asian countries to lay a path out of the pandemic. In June, it announced plans to permit partially-inoculated residents to go mask-free outdoors, while also allowing private gatherings of up to six people and for restaurants to stay open until midnight. It had also actively sought quarantine-free travel agreements with other countries.
Experts said the country lowered its guard against the coronavirus too soon, with the majority of the population still unvaccinated and outbreaks continuing in the densely populated Seoul area
Authorities may have given a wrong signal to the public with premature lifting of virus curbs. “The government was complacent about the virus, even as the vaccine rollouts were going slowly” said Choi Jae-wook, medical professor at Korea University in Seoul. “With the delta variant spreading in the world, health authorities should have tightened, not eased the virus curbs.”
The latest wave of the virus — which appears to be the worst the country has faced thus far — deals a blow to Seoul’s reputation as a model for infectious-disease response. Early in the pandemic, South Korea received international recognition for controlling the virus with robust testing and contact tracing while avoiding a stringent nationwide lockdown.
Following the recent jump in cases, South Korea is imposing its strongest social distancing curbs in Seoul and neighboring regions before some of its proposed relaxation measures take place. Starting July 12, schools go remote, nightlife venues are closed, and evening social gatherings are capped at two people. Rallies are banned and only family members can attend weddings and funerals.
The government will also suspend an earlier exemption for vaccinated residents to go mask-free outdoors.
Health authorities rushed to set up additional test centers and the military was mobilized to help contact tracing this week.
In a televised statement on Friday, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum asked the public to follow the new social distancing rules. “We can overcome this crisis and we need to overcome this crisis.”
Kim said the measures in the greater Seoul area were inevitable as a significant portion of new cases are traced to the capital. Seoul alone has reported more than 500 cases for four consecutive days, he said.
Amid supply shortages and shipment delays, South Korea’s vaccine rollout also got off to a slower start than other developed nations.
About 10 percent of the population of some 52 million has been fully vaccinated, while 30 percent have received at least one dose. South Korea aims to inoculate 70 percent of the population by the end of September with at least one dose, and reach herd immunity by November.
South Korea has reported over 165,000 infections and 2,036 covid-linked deaths since the start of the pandemic.