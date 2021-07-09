Haitian authorities said two U.S. citizens of Haitian descent, identified as James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55, are among those arrested. Colombia’s government confirmed late Thursday that some of the suspects were former members of the Colombian army, and that they would send information to aid in the investigation.
As firefights between police and suspects continued on Thursday, the Embassy of Taiwan in Port-au-Prince said Haitian police had, with the approval of the Asian island’s authorities, entered its grounds and seized 11 suspects holed up there.
Here’s what to know
Moïse’s death has generated confusion around the legitimacy of Haiti’s leadership, and compounded a volatile security situation in the country of 11 million people, which shares the island of Hispaniola with the Dominican Republic.
The United Nations Special Representative for Haiti, Helen La Lime, told reporters Thursday that the Security Council had discussed behind closed doors a request from Haiti to provide “security assistance” with the investigation amid a deepening political crisis.
“All efforts must be made” to bring those responsible for the assassination of the president to justice, she added.
Authorities are reportedly currently seeking another eight suspects.
Moïse, a businessman who took office in 2017, ruled by decree after parliamentary terms expired in January 2020. Two men now claim to be prime minister. The late president was due to install Ariel Henry, a neurologist, as prime minister on Wednesday to replace acting prime minister Claude Joseph — the latest appointment in a revolving door of prime ministers.
The U.N. on Thursday acknowledged the legitimacy of Joseph, who La Lime said was committed to holding elections in September.
Meanwhile, regional neighbors are calling for international intervention to prevent further unrest in a country already unsettled by months of street protests against Moïse’s extended rule. Armed gangs with unclear allegiances have seized control of growing portions of the country, terrorizing the population with kidnappings, rapes and killings.
Colombian President Iván Duque on Wednesday called on the Organization of American States to dispatch an “urgent mission” to protect order. José A. Blanco, the Dominican Republic’s permanent representative to the U.N., issued a similar request to the international community on Thursday.
“The main concern is security right now,” Blanco told reporters. “We request to have a robust mission in Haiti in order to help the Haitian people restore peace.”
Asked on Thursday if the U.N. should consider restoring some kind of peacekeeping operation, La Lime said that Haiti needed to specify what kind of security assistance it was asking for. The U.N. ended a 15-year peacekeeping mission to the country in 2019.
Anger in Port-au-Prince is growing as authorities try to keep the capital from descending into vigilante justice. Video shared by Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s minister of elections and interparty relations, on Thursday showed two bound suspects — one of them shirtless and both appearing in distress — being dragged from a home by a jeering crowd. Mobs burned three of the five vehicles seized by police after the attack.
Police chief Charles Leon unveiled 17 cuffed suspects before journalists at a news conference late on Thursday. On a nearby table was a cache of weapons authorities said they had seized, including assault rifles and machetes, as well as a tableau of the men’s passports.
Officials have not yet provided evidence of the detainees’ alleged involvement in the assassination, and questions remain about who launched the attack and why. Haiti’s Le Nouvelliste newspaper, citing investigating judges who had interviewed the Haitian-American suspects, Solages and Vincent, said the men claimed to be translators for the assailants, and that their mission was to arrest the president, not to kill him.
Schubert Dorisme, 63, Solages’s uncle, said in an interview that his family was stunned by their nephew’s alleged involvement in the slaying of the Haitian president and only learned of his arrest by seeing a news story on Facebook. Solages had no military training, he said.
“The most important new fact is that apparently the mercenaries were not supposed to kill the President, but arrest him. Why? And who paid them remains an enigma,” said Robert Fatton, a professor of government and foreign affairs at the University of Virginia who has written extensively on Haiti. “Now whether the mercenaries are lying to the Haitian police is another question.”
Pannett reported from Sydney. Faiola reported from Miami. Boburg reported from Washington.