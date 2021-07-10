“I managed to leave with my family this [Friday] morning,” said the resident, who asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation. “Everyone immediately thinks we’re criminals because we live in Cota 905, but it’s the gangs — they have no shame. They force us to pay ransom and they control all of our lives. We can’t count on the police because, if we denounce the crimes, we get killed. My neighbor tried and he got shot through his skull.”