People in Haiti, they are used to events like this. I’m very shocked by the assassination of the president because he represents the country. I couldn’t believe that a commando could pass not only his personal security but the security of the neighborhood and kill him. It’s unbelievable. But at the same time, when you step back, you think of all of the events ongoing in the country and you think, huh, it’s not that surprising. Gangs are killing people not too far from the National Palace. Two weeks ago, the president was giving a press conference and you could hear the shots firing in the background. I just say, okay, anything could happen in this country.