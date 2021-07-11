The protests, from Havana’s famous Malecon to the island nation’s eastern cities, spoke to the power of social media, as well as discontent that has bubbled to the surface in the worsening pandemic, during which Cuba has already witnessed growing political protests led by artists and musicians. The protests on Sunday apparently started in the city of San Antonio de los Baños and spread rapidly as demonstrators shared their protests on Facebook Live. The demonstrations were so large that President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who succeeded Raúl Castro this year as first secretary of the Communist Party, called on Cuba’s “revolutionary” citizens to take to the streets.
“We are prepared to do anything,” he said in a national address. “We will be battling in the streets.” He blamed the United States for agitating the population.
José Miguel Vivanco, director of Human Rights Watch’s Americas division, said his group had received reports that at least 20 people had been arrested. He added that the organization had received reports of violence being used by Cuban forces, a claim echoed by social media users sharing videos of wounded protesters.
“This is pretty massive,” he said. “My sense is that this is a combination of social unrest based on a lack of freedoms, and covid, and economic conditions. The lack of access to electricity. The blackouts. … People are screaming for freedom.”
Norges Rodríguez, co-founder of YucaByte, a website on Cuban affairs, said the protests appeared to be the result of a spontaneous “domino effect” from San Antonio de los Baños, 16 miles from Havana, outward. Videos shared on social media from the scene showed Cuban security forces manhandling protesters.
The protests exceeded frustrations of food lines and power scarcities, venturing into a challenge to the police state itself. Protesters could be heard chanting “Patria y Vida” — Homeland and Life — a play on the communist slogan “Homeland or Death” that has become a social media phenomenon among Cuban artists, musicians and dissidents.
“There are thousands of people,” Rodríguez said. “This is big.”
Nidialys Acosta, 45, a rental car and delivery company owner who is among the small class of private entrepreneurs in Cuba, said by phone that she first heard about protests through a Telegram group.
“I could not believe the magnitude,” she said.
“People are tired,” she said. “It has been aggravated in recent weeks by blackouts. There are blackouts of six hours in a row in the countryside.”
Acosta and her husband started a delivery business after demand at their antique car rental business plummeted during the pandemic. The economy, she said, is worse than ever.
“The situation is complex and this year the problem with getting food had made it worse.”
Still, she said, protests in the middle of a pandemic are not the solution. “This is not the time to do it,” she said, “and Diaz-Canel inciting the revolutionaries to the streets is crazy. I don’t agree with either of them.”
Cuban journalist Abraham Jiménez Enoa tweeted from Havana: “Cuba is an island ruled by the military for 62 years. Today there is no food, no medicine, and people are dying like flies from Covid. People got tired. This country is losing even fear.”
The protests sparked a Twitter war across the Straits of Florida. Cuban American Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), a sharp critic of the communist government, called on President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to ask “members of the Cuban military to not fire on their own people.”
“The incompetent communist party of #Cuba cannot feed or protect the people from the virus,” Rubio tweeted. “Now those in the military must defend the people not the communist party.”
Carlos Fernandez de Cossio, head of U.S. affairs at the Cuban Foreign Ministry, said he warned the United States to refrain from igniting the situation.
“US State Department and its officials, involved to their necks in promoting social and political instability in #Cuba, should avoid expressing hypocritical concern for a situation they have been betting on,” he tweeted. “Cuba is and will continue to be a peaceful country, contrary to the US.”
The Cuban government shared footage later in the day of pro-government counterprotesters chanting in the streets.
Cuba is confronting its worst economic emergency since the “special period,” when the collapse of the Soviet Union, Havana’s principal patron, sparked years of hunger and desperation.
The protests underscore the risks the Cuban government took by opening the nation of 11 million more broadly to the Internet in 2019, when the country gained access to 3G mobile telephone service that made it easier to use social media.
Activists have used social media to amplify their dissent, particularly after the arrest last year of Denis Solís, a Havana rapper and government critic. Another musician, Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, began a high-profile hunger strike; his protest echoed across Cuba and the world.
Ana Vanessa Herrero in Caracas, Venezuela, contributed to this report.
