The outsize role of figures like Cherizier is an illustration of the harrowing deterioration that has taken place in Haiti. “I couldn’t believe that a commando could pass not only [the president’s] personal security but the security of the neighborhood and kill him. It’s unbelievable,” Yvens Rumbold, a communications director at a public policy think tank in Haiti, told my colleagues. “But at the same time, when you step back, you think of all of the events ongoing in the country and you think, huh, it’s not that surprising. Gangs are killing people not too far from the National Palace. Two weeks ago, the president was giving a press conference and you could hear the shots firing in the background.”