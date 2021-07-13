Before this weekend, President Biden’s lieutenants had been signaling to journalists that revising Washington’s policy toward Havana was not high up on their agenda. “We have an entire world and a region in disarray,” a senior administration official told my colleague Karen DeYoung last month, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. “We are combating a pandemic and dealing with a breaking down of democracy in a whole host of countries. That is the environment we are in. When it comes down to Cuba, we’ll do what’s in the national security interest of the United States.”