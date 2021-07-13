Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

France and Greece have both announced plans to mandate coronavirus vaccinations for health-care workers as the more virulent delta variant gains ground across Europe, threatening nations that had gotten a grasp of the virus through vaccination.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address Monday that France was “facing a strong resumption of the epidemic” and that a slowing vaccination campaign could lead to rising hospitalizations later this summer.

“The equation is simple. The more we vaccinate, the less space we leave this virus to circulate,” he said.

Health Minister Olivier Véran said that health-care workers must now be inoculated by Sep. 15 — or face suspension without pay. The delta variant now accounts for about half of new infections in France, where most restrictions were recently lifted after months of lockdown.

Here are some significant developments:

  • The Food and Drug Administration warned on Monday that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been linked to a rare but serious side effect in which the immune system attacks the nerves.
  • World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus criticized wealthier countries for contemplating booster shots at a time when most of the developing world remains unvaccinated.
  • Japan will send a third shipment of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to Taiwan this week, as it seeks to bolster the Asian island against China. The latest dispatch means Tokyo has donated over 3.3 million shots to Taipei.
  • China said it has administered over 1.39 billion vaccine doses, even as countries using Chinese-developed shots increasingly eye Western-made messenger RNA vaccines as boosters. The country logged about 50 new infections on Monday.
  • Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said she was “pushing really hard” to make it easier for international travelers to enter the United States. But she added that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was nervous and determining vaccination statuses was challenging.

In Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also said Monday that health-care workers there must be starting Sept. 1. Nursing staff will be required to begin receiving vaccinations immediately.

“The country will not shut down again because of some,” he said in a televised address. “It is not Greece that is in danger, but unvaccinated Greeks.”

About 40 percent of the population in Greece is fully vaccinated. Athens will start vaccinating people between the age of 15 and 17 this week.

Both Macron and Mitsotakis announced new restrictions that would require proof of vaccination to take part in activities like indoor dining, entering shopping malls and cinemas, and traveling on planes and trains. People in France can also produce a recent negative coronavirus test result to gain access to restricted services, though the country will soon start charging for some tests that had been free.

Macron said that the aim is to “put restrictions on the unvaccinated rather than on everyone.”

One major vaccine appointment website reported a record number of appointments following Macron’s speech. Just 36 percent of the French population is fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data, which tracks publicly available figures.

Bryan Pietsch in Seoul contributed reporting.