“The equation is simple. The more we vaccinate, the less space we leave this virus to circulate,” he said.
Health Minister Olivier Véran said that health-care workers must now be inoculated by Sep. 15 — or face suspension without pay. The delta variant now accounts for about half of new infections in France, where most restrictions were recently lifted after months of lockdown.
In Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also said Monday that health-care workers there must be starting Sept. 1. Nursing staff will be required to begin receiving vaccinations immediately.
“The country will not shut down again because of some,” he said in a televised address. “It is not Greece that is in danger, but unvaccinated Greeks.”
About 40 percent of the population in Greece is fully vaccinated. Athens will start vaccinating people between the age of 15 and 17 this week.
Both Macron and Mitsotakis announced new restrictions that would require proof of vaccination to take part in activities like indoor dining, entering shopping malls and cinemas, and traveling on planes and trains. People in France can also produce a recent negative coronavirus test result to gain access to restricted services, though the country will soon start charging for some tests that had been free.
Macron said that the aim is to “put restrictions on the unvaccinated rather than on everyone.”
One major vaccine appointment website reported a record number of appointments following Macron’s speech. Just 36 percent of the French population is fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data, which tracks publicly available figures.
