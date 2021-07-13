Firefighters worked to prevent Monday’s fire from spreading from the ward through to the main hospital building, the Interior Ministry in Baghdad said in a Facebook post.
The isolation ward was constructed from flammable materials and could have easily caught fire, Maj. Gen. Khalid Bohan, head of Iraq’s civil defense, told reporters. Rescue teams were struggling to reach patients trapped inside the ward by the fire, according to Reuters.
Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held an emergency meeting with ministers, officials and security leaders about the fire, his office said in a tweet. He ordered the suspension, arrest and investigation of the hospital’s director, as well as local health and civil defense leaders.
People wounded in the fire and in critical condition would be sent for treatment outside the country, the prime minister’s office said.
The fire on Monday has already renewed criticism of Iraq’s failing health system, which has been afflicted by corruption and mismanagement. The hospital that went ablaze in Baghdad in April, for instance, had no sprinklers or smoke detectors.
A man searching through burned bodies at the site of the fire in Nasiriya told Reuters that “corrupt officials must be held accountable for the fire and killing innocent patients.”
“Where is my father’s body?” he said.
Bohan, the civil defense chief, had said after the fire in April that the force had repeatedly recommended better safety precautions at government buildings. “No one is listening,” he said.
Monday’s fire comes as Iraq continues to battle the coronavirus, with 59,000 new cases reported over the past week. The number of new covid-19 cases in the country has risen by about 20 percent over the same period. More than 1.4 million infections have been reported in Iraq, which has a population of some 39 million, since the start of the pandemic.
Louisa Loveluck in Baghdad contributed reporting.