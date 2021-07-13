The fire raged through late Monday at al-​Hussein Teaching Hospital in Nasiriya, about 200 miles south of Baghdad. Video showed flames billowing from a separate structure with a sloped roof, believed to be an isolation ward next to the main hospital. Crowds gathered in a nearby street, where bodies covered in sheets were pushed through as crews battled the fire. After part of the fire was extinguished near the street, some used flashlights on their cellphones to illuminate the way for people carrying bodies.