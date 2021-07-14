There are signs that officials are concerned the post-pandemic economic rebound may flag: China’s central bank cut reserve requirements for banks last week, in a move aimed at stimulating the economy by allowing more money to circulate instead of being held in reserve.
After ramping up its vaccination rate in recent months, Chinese authorities announced this week that half of the nation’s people have been vaccinated against covid-19, according to state media reports. The domestic economy has largely returned to normal operation, though authorities have maintained strict border controls, with three weeks of quarantine required for inbound travelers.
China is facing slower growth in the second half of the year, but that may not be a bad thing, said Andy Xie, an independent economist based in Shanghai.
“If the government manages to curb housing bubbles and bad debts, China will probably have a healthier economy, albeit somewhat slower growth," he said. “The question is whether they have the guts.”
China’s economic growth is projected to reach 8.5 percent this year before slowing to 5.4 percent in 2022, according to a World Bank estimate in June. The country logged 2.3 percent growth for 2020, a year in which most major economies shrank because of the pandemic.
In the first quarter, China reported a record 18.3 percent growth, with the figure skewed high due to a low comparison of first quarter 2020, when much of the country was shut down.
In recent months, China’s government has also cracked down dramatically on a number of the country’s most successful internet companies, prompting discussion over whether Beijing may be willing to give up some economic growth in exchange for political stability.
Earlier this month, Chinese regulators ordered the removal of Didi Chuxing, the country’s equivalent of Uber, from domestic app stores, dealing a blow to the company just days after its landmark U.S. listing. This followed an antitrust investigation into e-commerce giant Alibaba.
