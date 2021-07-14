“We are in a bit of a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as ‘mix-and-match’,” she said, later clarifying on Twitter that she was concerned about individuals, rather than public health agencies that she said would have better data, deciding to get a mixed cocktail of shots.
A top Thai virologist fired back Tuesday, however, saying that authorities would forge ahead with plans to mix a first dose of the Sinovac vaccine with a second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.
Canadian public health officials also defended their plan to offer messenger RNA vaccines as a second shot to people who received a first Oxford-AstraZeneca dose. “We have taken some strong decisions that quite frankly, are bearing out,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.
Here are some significant developments:
A statement issued by Ontario’s health minister noted that the province’s program was “based on studies from the U.K., Spain and Germany that have found mixing vaccines is safe and produces a strong immune response.“
Canada’s mixed inoculation program came after the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot was found to cause potentially fatal blood clots in a very small number of recipients, most of them young people.
A number of countries, including in Europe, have followed similar tracks, recommending that people who received a first AstraZeneca dose then follow up with a mRNA vaccine.
Thailand, however, is seeking to bolster immune response amid questions over Sinovac’s effectiveness against the more contagious delta variant — and as the kingdom battles its worst outbreak of the pandemic. (Over 600 Thai health workers fully inoculated with Sinovac later caught the virus.)
The goal of mixing the AstraZeneca and Chinese-made shots, chief virologist Yong Poovorawan said, is to reach a “booster” effect in a shorter period of time.
“We can’t wait 12 weeks [for a booster effect] in this outbreak where the disease is spreading fast,” he said, according to Agence France-Presse.
Vietnam, which is scrambling to quash a delta variant wave, also said Tuesday that people who have received one shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for their second dose.
