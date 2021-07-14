“The investigation is very advanced,” Charles said, according to the Associated Press. “We are looking for these assassins, and wherever they go we need to capture them, arrest them and bring them to justice.”
Officers searched the home of Gilbert Dragon, a former police superintendent and one of the two people arrested on Wednesday. They confiscated several bullet cartridges, firearms and bulletproof vests, police said in a statement.
Dragon is close to Dimitri Hérard, head of security at the presidential palace, according to Pierre Esperance, head of a human rights group that has extensively studied the country’s security forces. Dragon is also a close associate of Guy Philippe, one of Haiti’s best-known rogue revolutionaries — now behind bars in the United States.
Philippe, a former Haitian police officer who left the force about the same time as Dragon, led the successful 2004 coup against then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. He was jailed for nine years in the United States in 2017 for conspiracy to launder drug money.
According to the Miami Herald, Philippe admitted he accepted between $1.5 million and $3.5 million in cocaine profits from Colombian traffickers for allowing them to use Haiti to ship cocaine to the United States between 1999 and 2003. By pleading guilty to a single money-laundering conspiracy charge, Philippe avoided the risk of a trial on the initial charge of participating in a drug-trafficking scheme, the newspaper wrote.
Conviction could have meant a life sentence.
The other suspect named by police on Wednesday, a Haitian man identified as Reynaldo Corvington, is accused of providing the suspects with housing and giving them sirens to use on top of their cars. He is alleged to have worked with James Solages, a U.S. citizen who was detained in recent days, according to the Associated Press.
Corvington owns a private security company called Corvington Courier & Security Service, which he established in 1982, according to its website, which provides tips on how to survive a kidnapping.
Authorities in Haiti are investigating Moïse’s killing with help from senior FBI and Department of Homeland Security officials and Colombia’s government, which said at least 18 of its nationals, many of them former soldiers, have been arrested and remain detained in Haiti on suspicion of committing the assassination. Three other people of Haitian ancestry also have been arrested and at least three suspects killed, as police continue to investigate those detained to identify the masterminds behind the slaying.
Police are continuing to search for what they describe as the “intellectual authors” of the attack. One of the leading suspects is Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a 62-year-old Haitian man with long-standing ties to Florida, who police say was aiming to assume the country’s presidency. They allege that Sanon, who is in custody, recruited some of the assailants accused of helping kill Moïse through a Venezuelan security firm based in the United States by telling them they would be his bodyguards. Moïse was killed inside his home early on the morning of July 7.
Pannett reported from Sydney.
