Police are continuing to search for what they describe as the “intellectual authors” of the attack. One of the leading suspects is Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a 62-year-old Haitian man with long-standing ties to Florida, who police say was aiming to assume the country’s presidency. They allege that Sanon, who is in custody, recruited some of the assailants accused of helping kill Moïse through a Venezuelan security firm based in the United States by telling them they would be his bodyguards. Moïse was killed inside his home early on the morning of July 7.