While some are choosing Taiwan, Canada, Australia or the United States, a large proportion are headed for Britain. In response to the security law, Boris Johnson’s government last year eased immigration barriers to allow those born in the city before 1997 to stay in the U.K. for five years and apply for British citizenship after six. Anyone eligible for the British National (Overseas) passport can apply for the special visa; some 34,300 did so in the first quarter, according to the U.K. Home Office, while thousands more have been granted entry under other provisions.