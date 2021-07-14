“I am grateful to FBI for foiling the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry’s plot to kidnap me. This plot was orchestrated under Rouhani,” she wrote on Tuesday, referring to outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
Several exiled Iranian dissidents have recently disappeared in mysterious circumstances, though an abduction on U.S. soil would have been especially brazen. In her tweet, Alinejad referred to Ruhollah Zam, a journalist who lived in exile in France but was lured to Iraq in 2019; he was later executed. She also noted the case of Jamshid Sharmahd, a California-based member of an Iranian militant opposition group who was abducted last year while traveling abroad and is now in an Iranian prison.
One of the four defendants owned an electronic device that contained a composite graphic showing a picture of Alinejad alongside the two other dissidents, prosecutors wrote in their indictment. They said a Farsi caption on the graphic read: “Gradually the gathering gets bigger … Are you coming, or should we come for you?”
“This is not some far-fetched movie plot. We allege a group, backed by the Iranian government, conspired to kidnap a U.S. based journalist here on our soil and forcibly return her to Iran,” FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said in a statement Tuesday, adding: “Not on our watch.”
Alinejad, a longtime critic of the theocratic government in Tehran, received a human rights award in Geneva in 2015 for creating a Facebook page inviting women in Iran, where hijabs are mandatory, to post pictures of themselves without their headscarves. She is a prominent figure on Farsi-language satellite channels abroad that critically view Iran, according to the Associated Press.
Once in Iran, Alinejad’s fate would have been “uncertain at best,” said Audrey Strauss, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
“Among this country’s most cherished freedoms is the right to speak one’s mind without fear of government reprisal,” added Strauss. “A U.S. citizen living in the United States must be able to advocate for human rights without being targeted by foreign intelligence operatives.”
The four defendants all live in Iran, prosecutors said, identifying one of them, Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani, as an Iranian intelligence official and the three others as “Iranian intelligence assets.” A fifth defendant, Niloufar Bahadorifar, accused of supporting the plot but not participating in the kidnapping conspiracy, was arrested in California.
It wasn’t clear if the four Iranians accused of the kidnapping conspiracy had legal representation in the United States; an attorney for the fifth defendant did not immediately return a request for comment. Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York didn’t immediately return a request for comment.
The four defendants may never see the inside of a U.S. court. Washington has no formal diplomatic relations with Tehran and the Justice Department couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on any plans to extradite the accused Iranians.
Starting around the middle of last year, Farahani and his network used private investigators to surveil Alinejad’s home in Brooklyn and other members of her household, the indictment said. They allegedly misrepresented their identities to the investigators and used laundered money to pay them.
The accused also allegedly researched ways to get Alinejad secretly to Iran, including looking into travel routes from her apartment to a waterfront neighborhood in Brooklyn. One agent researched a service offering “military-style speed boats for self-operated maritime evacuation out of Manhattan,” prosecutors said, and maritime travel from New York to Venezuela, a country that has friendly relations with the regime in Iran.
In a video posted by Alinejad on Twitter on Tuesday, she is standing by an apartment window with a police car parked, lights flashing, on the street below.
“The police have been around my home for the past two weeks now … to protect me,” Alinejad says, according to the English subtitles scrolling with the video. Laughing nervously as she speaks, she adds: “I’m so not used to being protected by the police, every time I see them, I assume it’s to arrest me.”
