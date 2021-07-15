Australia is now phasing out AstraZeneca in favor of 40 million doses of Pfizer, the delivery of which is set to ramp up in the coming weeks. It has also inked an agreement with Moderna for 25 million doses starting later this year. But the Pfizer deal has been beset by confusion. The government has denied reports that it could have secured doses of the vaccine sooner and scoffed at an attempt to help by Kevin Rudd, a former prime minister of the opposition Labor party.