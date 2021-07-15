Please Note

Protests flared in France and Greece Wednesday as residents angry over coronavirus curbs and vaccine mandates in both countries marched against new, more strict regulations they say discriminate against those unwilling to be inoculated.

In Paris, demonstrators clashed with police after French President Emmanuel Macron announced sweeping measures to fight the pandemic earlier this week. He mandated vaccinations for all health workers and said new rules would require unvaccinated people to show negative coronavirus tests before entering bars, restaurants and other entertainment venues.

Also this week, Greek authorities said that all medical workers would be immunized or face penalties and that only vaccinated individuals would be allowed to use public indoor spaces until Aug. 31, through the height of Greece’s tourism season. The policies prompted demonstrations in Athens, where thousands gathered outside parliament Wednesday under heavy police presence, Reuters reported.

Here are some significant developments:

  • Strict rules confining Spaniards to their homes last year in an effort to control the spread of covid-19 were unconstitutional, a Spanish court ruled on Wednesday.
  • At a hotel near Tokyo where athletes from Brazil’s Olympic judo team are staying, seven staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. The Brazilian athletes are in a “bubble” and have not been infected.
  • Officials in Australia’s Melbourne said Thursday that they were putting the city and the rest of Victoria state in a snap five-day lockdown amid a growing outbreak blamed on the more virulent delta variant.
  • Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, has emerged as the epicenter of the pandemic in Asia as it battles the spread of the delta variant. The Muslim-majority nation recorded its highest ever number of daily cases on Wednesday, registering more than 54,000 infections.

The unrest has underscored the difficulty some leaders face in weighing public health during a pandemic against policies that appear to encroach on individual freedom. The struggle has been made worse by the recent spread of more contagious variants of the virus, including the delta variant the World Health Organization says is now on track to become dominant around the globe.

In Russia, for example, vaccine mandates and digital health passes for restaurants and bars in Moscow and other cities have been deeply unpopular. Last month, authorities in the capital said that 60 percent of public-facing employees — from teachers to taxi drivers to salespeople — must be fully vaccinated by Aug. 15. But in a recent poll by the independent Levada Center, 54 percent of Russians said that they were not ready to get one of the locally-made shots.

“It’s totally arbitrary and wholly undemocratic,” Reuters quoted one protester in Paris, who identified himself as Jean-Louis, as saying on Wednesday.

While France struggles with widespread vaccine hesitancy, Macron’s announcement has also spurred hundreds of thousands to book immunization appointments in recent days.

In Athens, protesters were particularly incensed by government plans to open vaccinations to teenagers, according to media reports, calling the vaccine “poison” and chanting “hands off our kids.”

But most Greek residents have either been vaccinated or plan to in the near future, according to a Pulse survey on behalf of Skai TV. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, 48 percent of adults in Greece have been fully immunized with 59 percent receiving at least one dose.

Khurshudyan reported from Moscow.