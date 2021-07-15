Also this week, Greek authorities said that all medical workers would be immunized or face penalties and that only vaccinated individuals would be allowed to use public indoor spaces until Aug. 31, through the height of Greece’s tourism season. The policies prompted demonstrations in Athens, where thousands gathered outside parliament Wednesday under heavy police presence, Reuters reported.
Here are some significant developments:
The unrest has underscored the difficulty some leaders face in weighing public health during a pandemic against policies that appear to encroach on individual freedom. The struggle has been made worse by the recent spread of more contagious variants of the virus, including the delta variant the World Health Organization says is now on track to become dominant around the globe.
In Russia, for example, vaccine mandates and digital health passes for restaurants and bars in Moscow and other cities have been deeply unpopular. Last month, authorities in the capital said that 60 percent of public-facing employees — from teachers to taxi drivers to salespeople — must be fully vaccinated by Aug. 15. But in a recent poll by the independent Levada Center, 54 percent of Russians said that they were not ready to get one of the locally-made shots.
“It’s totally arbitrary and wholly undemocratic,” Reuters quoted one protester in Paris, who identified himself as Jean-Louis, as saying on Wednesday.
While France struggles with widespread vaccine hesitancy, Macron’s announcement has also spurred hundreds of thousands to book immunization appointments in recent days.
In Athens, protesters were particularly incensed by government plans to open vaccinations to teenagers, according to media reports, calling the vaccine “poison” and chanting “hands off our kids.”
But most Greek residents have either been vaccinated or plan to in the near future, according to a Pulse survey on behalf of Skai TV. According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, 48 percent of adults in Greece have been fully immunized with 59 percent receiving at least one dose.
Khurshudyan reported from Moscow.
