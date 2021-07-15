In Russia, for example, vaccine mandates and digital health passes for restaurants and bars in Moscow and other cities have been deeply unpopular. Last month, authorities in the capital said that 60 percent of public-facing employees — from teachers to taxi drivers to salespeople — must be fully vaccinated by Aug. 15. But in a recent poll by the independent Levada Center, 54 percent of Russians said that they were not ready to get one of the locally-made shots.