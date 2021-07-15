Two firefighters sent to assist those trapped by rising waters in the Sauerland region died this week, according to news agency DPA.
In the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, the extreme weather led to the collapse of six houses.
The army has been deployed to help evacuate panicked residents with more rainfall forecast in southwestern Germany later this week.
On Wednesday, the German weather service issued an extreme weather alert — a warning that environmental expert Bernd Mehlig said was “completely unusual in summer.”
Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for the German government said the severe flooding was “terrible” and pondered its link to climate change.
“Even though not every event, not every flooding or local incident, is related to climate change, many scientists tell us that the frequency, the intensity and the regularity with which this happens is a consequence of climate change,” he said, according to the Associated Press.
Earlier this week in Britain, flash floods sparked widespread travel chaos, with parts of London experiencing a month’s worth of rain in just one day. Locals were evacuated and cars became trapped as floodwaters continued to rise.
Switzerland also issued travel and weather warnings this week as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms brought flooding to the city of Zurich.
“I went out for a walk in the early morning and the rain just didn’t stop. There were huge trees that had been brought down in the night, it was really scary,” one local told Reuters.
