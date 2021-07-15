Merkel’s exit has been a prolonged one; she announced her intention to step down in 2018. But who will succeed her after a new government is formed following the Bundestag election in September remains unclear. Right now, Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union is performing well in polls. If the party wins, Merkel ally Armin Laschet would win the chancellorship — potentially ruffling some feathers in Washington given his past comments about not just Russia and China, but Syria, too.