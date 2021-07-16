It’s obvious that Europe’s political elites are relieved by the change in atmosphere that Biden represents after the disruptive tirades and tariffs of his predecessor. But they are wary of the possible return of Trumpist politics in the years to come. And even with Biden and his liberal internationalist lieutenants in power, plenty of wrinkles remain in Washington’s relations with its closest partners. Some will be difficult to iron out — including differences in strategy over China, Russia, trade and the regulation of Big Tech companies.