Now Brazil, which has buried more coronavirus victims than any country but the United States, is again glancing northward at Manaus. While the national vaccine campaign rolled out sluggishly in much of the country, Manaus raced ahead. The city, one of the first places in the country to begin coronavirus vaccinations, has immunized 75 percent of adults with at least one dose — far more than the national rate of 55 percent. Even healthy adults in their early 20s are getting the shot now.