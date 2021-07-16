But now, as vaccination rates climb and transmission slows, those controls could be lifted in the coming weeks, Trudeau said in a call with Canadian provincial leaders Thursday.
“The Prime Minister noted that, if our current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue, Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September,” his office said in a statement about the call.
Trudeau also "indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel.”
Here are some significant developments:
Canada, with some 37 million people, has recorded more than 1.4 million coronavirus cases and more than 26,000 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.
It suffered a surge in cases in April as officials struggled to ramp up immunizations, a setback caused in part by delays in vaccine deliveries from Europe.
Since then, however, about 80 percent of eligible Canadians have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine with more than half now fully vaccinated, according to the prime minister’s office.
Canada is now recording several hundred new cases each day — with a current seven-day average of just 10 covid-related deaths, according to Our World in Data, which tracks publicly available figures.
“Case numbers and severe illness continue to decline as vaccinations continue to increase,” the statement said.
Trudeau and regional leaders also discussed the possibility of launching a “proof of vaccination credential," according to the statement, as well as a “system that would enable Canadians to travel internationally with confidence.”
Katerina Ang in Seoul contributed reporting.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker