Canada could reopen its borders to vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September, and possibly welcome immunized Americans as soon as mid-August, the office of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.

Canada shuttered its land border with the United States in March 2020 as the pandemic first accelerated, and it has since restricted entry for other foreign visitors to help stem the spread of the virus.

But now, as vaccination rates climb and transmission slows, those controls could be lifted in the coming weeks, Trudeau said in a call with Canadian provincial leaders Thursday.

“The Prime Minister noted that, if our current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue, Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September,” his office said in a statement about the call.

Trudeau also “indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel,” the statement said.

Here are some significant developments:

  • World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called it premature to rule out the theory that the coronavirus escaped from a Chinese lab. He also urged Beijing to provide the WHO with more raw data so that researchers can study the pandemic’s origins.
  • Abu Dhabi, which has one of the world’s higher inoculation rates, announced a nighttime curfew to help facilitate a disinfection campaign. Starting from July 19, people can leave home between midnight and 5 a.m. only to buy food or medicine.
  • Thailand on Friday logged a record 9,692 new daily infections, bringing its total caseload to more than 380,000. Bangkok has struggled to quash a recent delta variant wave, and only about 5 percent of the Thai population is fully vaccinated.
  • Los Angeles County announced Thursday it will revive an indoor mask mandate in response to rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations linked to the deltavariant.
  • Tokyo, under pressure from Japan’s influential business lobby, is studying ways to relax curbs for people who have been vaccinated or have recently tested negative for the virus. The city on Thursday recorded its highest number of daily new cases since January.

Canada, with some 37 million people, has recorded more than 1.4 million coronavirus cases and more than 26,000 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

It suffered a surge in cases in April as officials struggled to ramp up immunizations, a setback caused in part by delays in vaccine deliveries from Europe.

Since then, however, about 80 percent of eligible Canadians have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, with more than half now fully vaccinated, according to the prime minister’s office.

Canada is now recording several hundred new cases each day — with a current seven-day average of just 10 covid-related deaths, according to Our World in Data, which tracks publicly available figures.

“Case numbers and severe illness continue to decline as vaccinations continue to increase,” the statement said.

Trudeau and regional leaders also discussed the possibility of launching a “proof of vaccination credential,” according to the statement, as well as a “system that would enable Canadians to travel internationally with confidence.”

Katerina Ang in Seoul contributed to this report.