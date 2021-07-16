The storm — a major low-pressure system that stretched from Germany to France — brought a deluge Thursday that quickly swelled rivers, collapsed bridges and roads and left many people scrambling to rooftops or onto fallen trees. At one point, German officials said up to 1,300 people remained unaccounted for. But the staggering figure could be due to the fact that mobile phone networks had been crippled.
More than 1,000 rescue operations had taken place in the hardest-hit areas since early Thursday, authorities said. In some places, helicopters were the only way to reach stranded people.
At least 111 lives were lost. By midday Friday, the death toll in Germany had climbed to 93. At least 50 people were killed in the southwestern state of Rhineland-Palatinate and 43 were killed in neighboring North Rhine Westfalia, according to security officials.
In Belgium, at least 18 people died, a spokesman of the interior ministry confirmed Friday, adding that 19 were missing.
Taking to Twitter on Friday, officials said that several people were missing following a landslide in Erftstadt-Blessem near Cologne, adding that houses had collapsed and the rescue operation was challenging.
Local police in Rhineland Palatinate said that at least 60 people had died after the Ahr river burst its banks. They said that they could not give an updated figure for the missing early Friday afternoon, and did not yet have a clear picture of how many of the 1,300 people who were unaccounted for earlier had been found.
Local officials had stressed that many might have been uncontactable as cellphone networks are down.
In remarks made Friday, Malu Dreyer, the head of Rhineland-Palatinate — one of Germany’s hardest-hit areas -said that the flooding was a “national catastrophe.”
“We’re not at the point today where we can say the situation is getting better. The sorrow is still rising,” she said, adding that it would take communities a long time to heal from the destruction caused by the deluge.
Dreyer said that work to tackle the issue of climate change would continue and stressed the importance of protecting future generations from such turmoil.
Armin Laschet, the premier of North Rhine Westfalia and a candidate to succeed Angela Merkel in September elections called on officials to take the issue of climate change more seriously.
“We need to continue Germany’s path toward climate neutrality even faster,” he said. “In these difficult hours, we must overcome all party and state boundaries.”
The Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland, were also hit by torrential rain and warnings were issued in more than a dozen regions of France. Earlier this week, Britain was struck by flash floods which saw parts of London submerged in deep waters that turned residential roads into flowing rivers.
Luisa Beck in Berlin, Gabriel Rinaldi in Berlin, Quentin Aries in Brussels and Amar Nadhir in Istanbul contributed to this report.
