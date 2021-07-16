The security law has curtailed political freedoms in Hong Kong. In addition to criminalizing dissent with penalties of up to life in prison, the law has been used by the authorities to ban songs and slogans, block distribution of films deemed subversive, and force the closure of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper and charge its executive and editor in chief. Police charged that several articles violated the law, saying they amounted to conspiracy to collude with foreign powers. The government has argued that the law is intended to safeguard national security and has nothing to do with press freedom.