Their work also revealed more vibrant colors and potential links to Antwerp-born painter Joachim Beuckelaer as the possible creator of the mysterious work, English Heritage, a charity that manages historic sites, announced Friday.
“From the first cleaning test we had a glimpse of the beautiful colours beneath all the grime, which was incredibly exciting,” Alice Tate-Harte, collections conservator for the organization, said in a written statement.
Art conservation experts began working on restoring the piece, now on display at the Audley End House in Essex, in 2019 in an effort to figure out the identity of the artist and expose the original colors that had been toned down with a dark varnish and wear.
Their endeavors led them to discover that the painting has strong connections to Beuckelaer, who was known for his depictions of market and kitchen scenes along with still-life paintings.
Researchers believe their discovery places the artwork’s creation back to the late 16th century, instead of the 18th century as previously thought when it was acquired by Sir John Griffin Griffin, owner of the Audley House in the second half of that century.
The painting is currently owned by a descendant of Griffin’s, who gave permission to experts to remove a piece of canvas that had been added around two centuries ago that enlarged the original rectangular format of the painting into a square.
“It seems quite a crazy thing to do. Why not find a frame that fitted? But this did happen an awful lot in country houses,” Tate-Harte told the Guardian, noting that the project kept the team motivated throughout the pandemic. “Conservation wasn’t really established back in the 19th century so people had a lot more freedom to do these things.”
Removing the addition also uncovered more fine detail and colors than before. Conservation teams noted that the painting lacks potatoes and tomatoes, because both items weren’t introduced to Europe at the time the image was made.
But the subject’s smile, or lack thereof, is probably the most notable change, Tate-Harte told the Guardian. Smiles are absent in many works from the era, with one writer noting that bad teeth aside, holding a grin for the duration of a painting was also impractical.
“She looks a lot more confronting,” Tate-Harte said. “I think, more serious.”
