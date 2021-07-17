The killings, as well as the widespread destruction of small, uninsured businesses in townships, underscores the bitter irony of this wave of violence born of anger at inequality: Most of its victims are the poor and dispossessed, and many are ethnic Zulus, members of the same tribe from which former president Jacob Zuma draws his most fervent support, and whose jailing last week set off the protests that quickly devolved into the worst unrest South Africa has seen since apartheid ended in 1994.