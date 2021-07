Professor Neil Ferguson, a prominent scientist whose modeling helped shape the country’s lockdown strategy, told the BBC on Sunday that it was “almost inevitable” that the latest easing of restrictions would bring on 100,000 daily cases, with about 1,000 hospitalizations, despite the fact that nearly half the population is fully vaccinated. . Earlier this month, a group of medical experts deemed the decision “dangerous and premature” and called for reopening to be delayed until more people - especially younger people- are vaccinated.