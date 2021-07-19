Widely referred to as “Freedom Day,” the final stage of reopening brought joy to some gearing up for a return to normal life and a growing sense of anxiety to others who deemed the government’s decision reckless and irresponsible.
Professor Neil Ferguson, a prominent scientist whose modeling helped shape the country’s lockdown strategy, told the BBC on Sunday that it was “almost inevitable” that the latest easing of restrictions would bring on 100,000 daily cases, with about 1,000 hospitalizations, despite the fact that nearly half the population is fully vaccinated. . Earlier this month, a group of medical experts deemed the decision “dangerous and premature” and called for reopening to be delayed until more people - especially younger people- are vaccinated.
As Britain recorded 48,161 new cases Sunday, hundreds lined up to dance the night away at an overflowing nightclub in central London as the clock struck midnight. Dancers crammed together in close proximity to mark the occasion as many business owners and staff reopened their doors for the first time since March last year.
Here are some significant developments:
While the guidance on wearing a face covering on public transport varies across the country, commuters using public transport in London must still wear a mask, according to a ruling from Transport For London.
“A reminder that today won’t feel like ‘freedom day’ for everyone,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted on Monday. “Please continue to be mindful of those around you, and the things you can do to keep our city safe.”
Britain was ravaged by the global health crisis, with almost 129,000 lives lost to the virus, according to data from John Hopkins University.