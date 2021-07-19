A similar dynamic is at play in South Africa. But the problem revealed by the riots isn’t just about inequity. Zuma and his loyalists are engaged in a political struggle within the African National Congress, which has been in power since the fall of apartheid and whose internal frictions dictate the course of national politics. “This is a clear political campaign, and therein lies its power and danger,” wrote historian Benjamin Fogel in the left-wing Jacobin magazine. “It is targeting South African democracy itself and is being led by a faction of the ruling party that is willing to quite literally burn the country down to accomplish its aims.”