In a hearing last month, Michael Taylor said he had traveled to Japan in December 2019 for a “dry run" but that Ghosn had decided to turn it into a real escape. He said he had decided to help Ghosn plan his escape because he “felt sympathy” when he heard through a family friend that Ghosn was experiencing difficulties in solitary confinement. Ghosn has complained of an “anachronistic and inhumane” system and said he was “interrogated day and night.”