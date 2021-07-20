Henan has seen an unusually intense rainy season, according to the BBC. But it isn’t the only part of China experiencing extreme weather. Hotan in the far-west region of Xinjiang saw record-breaking rainfall in June — and in Sichuan province, hundreds of thousands of residents had to be moved this month because of floods and landslides. Authorities also issued flood warnings Sunday for rivers in Guizhou, a province in southwest China.