In its highest-level advisory Monday, the State Department delivered an even sterner warning. “Do not travel to the United Kingdom due to COVID-19,” the advisory said.
Here are some significant developments:
The new travel warnings are not binding, but come as Britain is struggling to contain the fallout from a surge in new infections caused by the delta variant first identified in India.
Even as new cases climbed in recent weeks, the government forged ahead with plans to abandon most virus curbs in England on so-called “Freedom Day” on July 19.
On England’s ‘Freedom Day,’ masks come off at nightclubs, even as coronavirus cases approach January peak
But the government said later Monday, just hours after videos showed revelers crammed into bars and entertainment spots as the clock struck midnight, it would instate new rules to require people to provide proof of vaccination to enter nightclubs and other crowded venues.
The restrictions would come into force by the end of September, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a press conference, after residents over the age of 18 are offered the chance to be vaccinated.
Britain is reporting a seven-day average of roughly 45,000 daily new cases, according to Our World in Data, which tracks publicly available figures. Some of the country’s top leadership — including Johnson — are currently in quarantine after Health Secretary Sajid Javid tested positive for the virus over the weekend.
“I don’t want to have to close nightclubs again,” Johnson said, according to the BBC. “But it does mean nightclubs need to do the socially responsible thing.”
More than half of the population has received two doses of coronavirus vaccine, a level of immunization officials say has helped prevent hospitalizations and deaths.
On Monday, Britain’s Chief Scientific Advisor Patrick Vallance said that 60 percent of those being hospitalized are unvaccinated.
Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker