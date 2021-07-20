Part of the problem is that Orban is not alone. E.U. officials are locked in a tussle with Poland’s right-wing government, whose constitutional tribunal ruled last week that Warsaw did not need to comply with rulings from the European Union’s top court. The court has tried to halt the Polish government’s assaults on judicial independence. As in Hungary’s case, many critics call for stiff consequences. “If Poland’s government does not like the obligations of being in the EU, then it should prepare to leave,” noted a Financial Times editorial. “Most Poles would recoil at the idea, knowing that membership has underpinned the country’s success. But their government’s actions are going to cost them one way or another.”