It is not known how many of the numbers on the list were selected for surveillance or how many were successfully targeted with spyware. Forensic analyses performed on 22 smartphones in India whose numbers appeared on the list showed that 10 were targeted with Pegasus, NSO spyware licensed exclusively to governments. Seven of the phones were infected. Eight of the 12 inconclusive results were from Android phones, which do not log the information needed for the method used to uncover infection.