Here in Peru, a what-more-have-we-got-to-lose mentality helped propel one of the most unusual candidates ever to win a Latin American presidency. A 51-year-old, straw-hat-wearing schoolteacher and farmer who reported an income last year of $16,600, Castillo has never held public office.
After finally being declared the winner of the June 6 runoff election on Monday evening, he will now trade his adobe abode in the Andean highlands for the grandeur of the Presidential Palace, going from nurturing poor children in a multi-grade classroom to handling the weightiest matters of state — including his pledges to rewrite the constitution and force a reckoning with foreign mining interests.
In a race that pitted Peru’s elites against a man they derided as a country bumpkin unfit to rule, he edged out the right-wing political veteran Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of jailed former president Alberto Fujimori. After losing a six-week effort to challenge the results, the Peruvian right is now gnashing its collective teeth, warning of a communist wolf in peasants’ clothing who they say will turn Peru into socialist Venezuela.
Some members of Castillo’s Marxist-Leninist party, Free Peru, have called for the expulsion of the U.S. military and the Drug Enforcement Administration, as well as a broad legalization of coca, the leaf that is the building block of cocaine. The party defines itself as a group of leftist thinkers who embrace “Marxist theory, using its light it to interpret all phenomena that occurs in world.”
His opponents wince at the idea of Castillo taking power.
Pedro Arturo Cerna, a lawyer and small-business owner who, like Castillo, is originally from Cajamarca, predicted national devastation.
“I do not think he has the capacity or education to lead a country,” Cerna said. “He does not understand economics, taxes or basic issues of governing. He will be a puppet, not only of his party, but also Cuba and Venezuela. They are the ones running the show.”
Castillo, who largely avoided detailing his economic platform during the campaign, has since the election pushed back against fears of a radical left rising in country where leftist guerrilla movements terrorized the nation in the 1980s and 1990s.
“We are not communists,” Castillo told a crowd of supporters last month. “We are not about destabilizing the country. We are workers, fighters, entrepreneurs, and we will guarantee a stable economy.”
Castillo, who went from tied for last in the polls among 18 candidates in January to winning the presidency in June, has sought to portray himself as more moderate than his party, while offering very few clues as to what he might actually do in Lima, a swamp he has pledged to drain.
He has vowed to insert the state more deeply into the country’s lucrative mining sector, but has not explained when, how, or to what extent. He is a social conservative who has opposed same-sex marriage but tried to focus his candidacy more on the nation’s economic plight, with pledges to fight the pandemic, poverty and unemployment.
His largely poor and lower-middle-class supporters, meanwhile, are applauding the success of one of their own, a symbol of hope in the face of soaring poverty amid the pandemic, as well as what many here see as a corrupt political class.
Peru has had four presidents in five years. Two were forced out amid corruption allegations, and another, over the use of excessive force against protesters. More than 50 lawmakers in the 130-member legislature are under investigation or facing criminal charges. Keiko Fujimori has been in and out of jail in the past two years amid allegations of money laundering and campaign finance violations.
“There is no precedent in Latin America of someone coming from nowhere to shake the establishment and reach the presidency like Pedro Castillo,” said Michael Shifter, president of the Washington-based Inter-American Dialogue. “Castillo’s eloquent cry for social justice [that] resonated in a country ravaged by the pandemic, and whose leaders have proven to be corrupt and irresponsible, [allowed] Castillo to tap into the nation’s cumulative popular resentments and grievances.”
Castillo’s background, from outside the country’s elite, brought issues of class to the surface in a hard-fought campaign.
“I know it doesn’t sound very democratic, but could we ban the rural vote in the runoff,” one Twitter user posted before the second round. Another said the “only ones responsible for these results are the Quispes and Mamanis,” a reference to the most common indigenous surnames in the country.
Castillo ran for mayor of Anguía, a tiny, poor town in Cajamarca, in 2002 and lost. He continued teaching at his school in the highland district where he was born. He was also the school cook and janitor.
He came to national attention four years ago when he and other rural teachers called a strike, rebelling against a national union they said had failed to represent them. By August 2017, they had closed down schools in parts of the country and forced a cabinet reshuffle.
Castillo returned to his classroom but had acquired a taste for politics. He tried unsuccessfully to set up a political party for teachers. Then, last year, he accepted an invitation to be the long-shot presidential candidate for Free Peru, after its founder, Vladimir Cerrón, found guilty on corruption charges, was banned from holding public office.
Castillo was initially written off as a serious candidate. He was polling at less than 1 percent as recently as January but took off as the front-runners appeared unconvincing on the campaign trail. In debates, Castillo connected with voters in the Peruvian countryside on the back of his everyman credentials as a schoolteacher. He finished first in the first round of voting in April with close to 19 percent of the vote.
“He understands the value of work and honesty,” said Roy Vilcayauri, a rural development adviser in the countryside outside Lima, who voted for Castillo. “He will lead a government based on transparency, something we are not used to in Peru.”
Yet his pending presidency is producing as much fear as hope. U.S. officials have privately expressed concern about the anti-American sentiments that pervade Castillo’s party. Carlos Herrera, the two-time minister of energy and mines who now heads Peru’s engineering society, warned that any unilateral move by Castillo to nationalize resources or eliminate tax agreements with foreign mining companies would lead to international arbitration against the country at a time when a prices for its commodities — such as copper — are soaring.
Castillo’s calls for nationalization of resources is “more passion than logic,” Herrera said. “Any abrupt move could slow or stop exploration and investment, which are essential.”
Peru took early, aggressive measures against the coronavirus. It’s still suffering one of Latin America’s largest outbreaks.
Gonzalo Alegria, a banker advising Castillo, said Herrera and others predicting doom have nothing to worry about. He said Castillo would not be making radical moves, but changes to grow the economy sustainably.
“The central bank will remain independent,” he said. “No one is going after bank accounts or pension funds or confiscating property. Critics are creating a crisis without listening to what he has to say.”
Read more: