At least 25 people have been killed by the extreme weather that brought widespread destruction to the city, a disaster that President Xi Jinping said Wednesday caused “significant loss of life and damage to property.”
Footage from the chaos underground circulated widely on messaging app WeChat, a key method of communication in the country. Videos showed commuters clinging to poles and handrails as they fought to keep their heads above water.
Others stood on chairs and platforms as they anxiously awaited rescue by police officers and firefighters.
Local media estimated that around 1.2 million residents have been displaced by the record weather, which brought the heaviest rains in 1,000 years.
Other footage showed vehicles being swept down the street and disappearing as emergency crews worked around-the-clock to free those stuck underground.
“Most of those passengers were rescued by teams apparently cutting through the roofs of those carriages. There has also been quite shocking imagery of dead bodies on the platforms of train stations,” BBC News China correspondent Stephen McDonell said.
On Wednesday, Chinese state media shared footage of rescue teams working to help those trapped by the floods.
On some streets, there were scenes of dramatic rescues. On others, residents formed human chains in a bid to stay connected amid powerful torrents.
The flooding comes less than a week after Europe was battered by torrential rains that tore through western Germany, killing at least 165 people and wiping out entire villages. In the town of Verviers in neighboring Belgium, more than 30 people were killed and at least 70 are still missing, according to local media.
Officials estimate the recovery could take years and cost millions of euros in repairs.
Torrential rains also brought flash floods to Britain, sparking severe-weather warnings. In parts of London, a month’s worth of rain fell in just one day.
