Wang and other volunteers recounted scenes of devastation in Zhengzhou on Wednesday, as the death toll rose to 25, and more than 1.2 million people were displaced. Videos circulating online showed residents being rescued with ropes from deep rushing waters. Large areas of the surrounding countryside remained underwater.
The disaster was severe enough for China’s leader Xi Jinping to issue a statement on Wednesday through state media, ordering authorities to give top priority to people’s safety and property. More than 17,000 firefighters were mobilized for rescue operations, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management, along with local volunteers and personnel from other provinces.
“The water outside is already up to here,” radio host Ding Xiaopei said in a quavering voice, pointing chest-high in front of her outside the subway window, in a widely shared smartphone video clip. “My smartphone is running out of batteries. I don’t know if this is my last WeChat post.”
Ding, a mother of two, was rescued Tuesday night after being trapped in the subway train for over three hours, according to Jiemian, a Shanghai-based financial news outlet.
The flooding is a blow to China as it seeks to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The country has largely returned its economy to its previous growth trajectory, though it retains strict border controls, and continues to implement localized clampdowns when coronavirus clusters emerge.
Zhengzhou is a major transportation and logistics hub in China, and the surrounding countryside of Henan province part of the country’s bread basket. The flooding threatens to disrupt industry and agriculture in the region.
Yuan Yanling, who lives in a village outside of Zhengzhou, said the peanut fields were submerged, and farmers feared they may not be able to recover after the waters recede.
“It’s terrifying,” she said. “In some places, you can’t even see the corn anymore.”
On Tuesday there were still reports of people trapped on trains and in standstill traffic on highways. Both Zhengzhou city and Henan province activated their highest level of flood response.
The state-run People’s Daily called the rainstorm the “worst in Zhengzhou history,” with almost a year’s worth of rain falling in a single day.
Zhang Lanjuan, 33, a volunteer in Zhengzhou, said some 200 people were stranded in one neighborhood that she visited Wednesday. She said she saw some men swim their way out, but no women or children, and the water was too deep for the volunteers to enter.
“They had no electricity, no water, no food, and no cell signal,” she said.
The heavy rains began over the weekend and will last at least through Wednesday night, according to China’s National Meteorological Center.
Pei Lin Wu contributed to this report.
